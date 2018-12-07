AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.26 Million

Analysts expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to report $38.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. AquaVenture reported sales of $32.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $142.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $143.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $173.94 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $174.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

WAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on AquaVenture from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities set a $30.00 target price on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AquaVenture in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AquaVenture from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

WAAS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 148,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,213. AquaVenture has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $479.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AquaVenture by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AquaVenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AquaVenture by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 59,425 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

