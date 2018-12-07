Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AQST. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Kendall bought 7,950 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $80,295.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $205,581 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,422,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,323,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,055,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

