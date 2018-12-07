ARC Resources (ARX) Trading 2.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) traded up 2.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.14. 1,186,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,417,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.93.

Specifically, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00. Also, Director David Ralph Collyer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.49 per share, with a total value of C$134,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 90,593 shares of company stock valued at $898,840.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. GMP Securities decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd will post 0.589355213156369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

