Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.66.

ARD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of ARD opened at $12.56 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 127.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

