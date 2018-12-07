Arena Minerals (AN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 193000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

