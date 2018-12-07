Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.73, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Argan’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Argan has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $645.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/argan-agx-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-1-73-eps.html.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.