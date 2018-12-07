Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Acquires 40,090 Shares of Opus Bank (OPB)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,153,000 after purchasing an additional 504,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,141,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 218,882 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 866,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

