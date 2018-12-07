Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Increases Holdings in Monro Inc (MNRO)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Monro comprises 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Monro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Monro by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 30,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,408,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel Senuk sold 1,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $132,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $3,462,465. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $82.09 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Monro had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $307.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/aristotle-capital-boston-llc-increases-holdings-in-monro-inc-mnro.html.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.