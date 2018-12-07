Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 89,204 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,204 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up about 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $22,867,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $4,811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,709,661.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,605. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

NYSE:WWE opened at $76.57 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.08 million. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

