Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

AHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of AHH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 2,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,979. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $222,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,559.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

