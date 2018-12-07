ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Position Lifted by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 507,560 shares during the period. ArQule makes up about 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.84% of ArQule worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARQL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ArQule by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 3,289,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArQule by 141.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,660 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArQule by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ArQule by 538.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,504 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ArQule by 104.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,152,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 587,727 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARQL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of $404.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.60. ArQule, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

