Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.14. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,869.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000.

NYSE ABG traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 192,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.