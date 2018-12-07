Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Given a $8.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned a $8.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.