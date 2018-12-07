Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,430 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 96.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Assetmark Inc. Acquires 13,430 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/assetmark-inc-acquires-13430-shares-of-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.