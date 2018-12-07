Assetmark Inc. Has $21.09 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (RWR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 197.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,129 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $21,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $96.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

