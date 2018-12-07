Assetmark Inc. Purchases 19,326 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.74 and a 1 year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

