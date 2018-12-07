At Home Group (HOME) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. At Home Group traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 1,726,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 882,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $86,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,597,008 shares of company stock worth $152,207,453 in the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 21,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,074,000 after buying an additional 2,211,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,644,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,905,000 after buying an additional 1,676,694 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,414,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,583,000 after buying an additional 1,125,296 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

