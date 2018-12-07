Atac Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 318850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Atac Resources (CVE:ATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atac Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Atac Resources (ATC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.30” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/atac-resources-atc-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-30.html.

Atac Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla gold project, which consists of 8,739 mineral claims with an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atac Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atac Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.