Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 406,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 144,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

