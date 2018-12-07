athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATHN shares. Leerink Swann set a $138.00 target price on athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on athenahealth from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded athenahealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on athenahealth from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of ATHN stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. athenahealth has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that athenahealth will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other athenahealth news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,504 shares of company stock worth $317,891 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in athenahealth during the third quarter worth approximately $886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $726,608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,514,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of athenahealth by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of athenahealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

