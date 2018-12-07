ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY) Given News Impact Rating of 1.00

Media stories about ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ATASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATASY opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems. It operates 5,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy, Brazil, Chile, India, and Poland. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

