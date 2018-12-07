Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (CURRENCY:ABDT) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Atlantis Blue Digital Token token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Atlantis Blue Digital Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $33,826.00 worth of Atlantis Blue Digital Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlantis Blue Digital Token has traded down 41.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Atlantis Blue Digital Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.03084926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00129366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00169762 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.04 or 0.09768201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Atlantis Blue Digital Token

Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s total supply is 399,998,765 tokens. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official website is atlantisblue.org. The Reddit community for Atlantis Blue Digital Token is /r/AtlantisBlueProject. Atlantis Blue Digital Token’s official Twitter account is @Atlantisbluedt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token Token Trading

Atlantis Blue Digital Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlantis Blue Digital Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlantis Blue Digital Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlantis Blue Digital Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlantis Blue Digital Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlantis Blue Digital Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.