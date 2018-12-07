Atlassian (TEAM) Trading Down 5.5%

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s share price fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.92 and last traded at $80.46. 1,817,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,385,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley cut Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,137.43, a PEG ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,894,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Atlassian by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/atlassian-team-trading-down-5-5.html.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.