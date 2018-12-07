Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $5.00 price objective on Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atossa Genetics stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Atossa Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atossa Genetics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

