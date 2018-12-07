Auctus Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $294,629.00 and approximately $2,062.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Auctus

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,044,553 tokens. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

