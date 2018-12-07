AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Position Trimmed by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Credit Suisse Group set a $854.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $975.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $970.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.74.

In related news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total value of $2,241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,487 shares of company stock worth $46,667,608. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $868.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.76 and a fifty-two week high of $894.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 58.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

