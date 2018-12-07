Avalara (AVLR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avalara to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Avalara from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Avalara to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $30.00 on Monday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 127.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avalara by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

