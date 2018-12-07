Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $124.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/avery-dennison-corp-avy-holdings-reduced-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp.html.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.