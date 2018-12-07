Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $135.00 price target on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,810,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,147,000 after buying an additional 648,126 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,208,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after buying an additional 396,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 312.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,577,000 after buying an additional 390,225 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,024.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 291,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,767.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.