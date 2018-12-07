Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $336.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,095. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Macquarie set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

