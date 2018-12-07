AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Tops $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1,508.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinbe. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.38 or 0.02966074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00135689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00185829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.09758424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,403,695 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO. The official website for AVINOC is www.avinoc.com.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

AVINOC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

