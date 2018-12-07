Avista (AVA) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $44.22. 20,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 657,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Avista had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,227,000 after acquiring an additional 97,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 430,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 4,958.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

