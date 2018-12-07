Aviva (AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 581 ($7.59) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 559.69 ($7.31).

AV opened at GBX 383.10 ($5.01) on Wednesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other Aviva news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 25,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,181.11). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 846 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,204.62 ($5,494.08). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,913 shares of company stock worth $11,025,292.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

