Aviva PLC Has $6.54 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,847,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,786,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after buying an additional 1,245,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after buying an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,996,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,372,000 after buying an additional 653,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $746,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 224,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,435.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

