Aviva PLC Sells 12,544 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 415,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 569,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,993 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In related news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

