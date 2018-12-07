Aviva PLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $738,655.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,901,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

