Axa Boosts Holdings in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Axa boosted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 126.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Quidel were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 383.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quidel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 26.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edward Keith Russell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $939,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,278.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $469,826.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,081,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quidel from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $61.32 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -876.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

