Axa Takes Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Axa bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $669,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

