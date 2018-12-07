Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Stake Decreased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,769 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 179.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 88.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NYSE:AXS opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Stake Decreased by Stevens Capital Management LP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/axis-capital-holdings-limited-axs-stake-decreased-by-stevens-capital-management-lp.html.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.