Axovant Sciences (AXON) Shares Up 7.3%

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.77. 621,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,402,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. BidaskClub raised Axovant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,091,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 169,918 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Axovant Sciences by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Axovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Axovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

