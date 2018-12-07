Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Badger Meter worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $958,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,602.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,935.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,650 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

