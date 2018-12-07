BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, 99wallstreet.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAESY. Bank of America cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

