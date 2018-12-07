Bailard Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,447,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,244,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,084,000 after purchasing an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,328,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,277,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $3,986,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,353,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/bailard-inc-has-1-15-million-stake-in-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.