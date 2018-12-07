Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 68,406 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,176,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 735,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.