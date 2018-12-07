Bank of America Begins Coverage on Apache (APA)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Apache from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apache to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $33.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apache has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apache will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 24.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 365.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

