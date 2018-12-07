Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,612 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

FIZZ opened at $84.30 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. National Beverage had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $292.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on National Beverage from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on National Beverage from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,612 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-buys-8612-shares-of-national-beverage-corp-fizz.html.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.