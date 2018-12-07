Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 140,212 Shares of Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,212 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Syntel were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Syntel in the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Syntel in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Syntel by 1,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syntel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syntel alerts:

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNT opened at $40.99 on Friday. Syntel, Inc. has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $41.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 140,212 Shares of Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-purchases-140212-shares-of-syntel-inc-synt.html.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Syntel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.