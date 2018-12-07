Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,388 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

