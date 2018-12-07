Barclays (BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225 ($2.94).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 153.32 ($2.00) on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.08).

In other news, insider James E. Staley purchased 168,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £293,816.40 ($383,923.17). Also, insider Mary Anne Citrino acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £3,520 ($4,599.50).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

