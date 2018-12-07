Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Whitbread (WTB)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Thursday. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,950 ($64.68) to GBX 5,600 ($73.17) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,733.53 ($61.85).

Shares of WTB traded up GBX 52 ($0.68) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,545 ($59.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 3,499.90 ($45.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,333 ($56.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.70 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 2,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.60) per share, for a total transaction of £91,220 ($119,195.09). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 1,000 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,531 ($59.21) per share, for a total transaction of £45,310 ($59,205.54).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

